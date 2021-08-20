Employee caregivers are more stressed than ever. Here’s how companies can help

Nothing is more personal or more important than ensuring the health, wellbeing, and happiness of those we care most about. For more than 50 million adults in the U.S. this takes the form of providing unpaid caregiving support for family members and loved ones coping with illness, disabilities, or other special needs. Caregiving can be rewarding and provide caregivers with a sense of purpose or meaning. Yet caregiving can also have a significant physical, mental, emotional, and financial impact on the caregiver—and lead to stress, health issues, and burnout.

The National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP report a 16% increase in the number of adult caregivers in the U.S. from 2015 to 2020, primarily driven by an increase in caregiving needs for people ages 50 and older. More than 1 in 5 Americans (21.3%) are caregivers. COVID-19 has accelerated the crisis, forcing many in the sandwich generation to act as caregivers for their children and their parents. As the pandemic continues and the population ages, demands on family caregivers will only increase, taking an even greater toll on caregivers and the workforce. Employers have a tremendous opportunity to support their workforce and help solve the caregiving crisis.

The impact of family caregiving on the workplace

Caregiving takes time and effort. Caregivers can spend hours each week navigating forms and paperwork, transporting loved ones to appointments, coordinating care services, and managing myriad other responsibilities. They also frequently have to navigate complicated family dynamics, legal, and financial challenges. For 61% of caregivers, they are doing all of this while working – and it is having a devastating impact on them and on their companies.

Caregiving is physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausting for caregivers trying to balance caregiving with work. For employers, this means higher absenteeism and healthcare costs and lower productivity levels and retention. For example, during the pandemic, more than 3 million people left their jobs because of caregiving responsibilities. Millions more had to reduce or change their hours at work to care for children, aging parents, other family members, and loved ones. The impact of these changes can be far-reaching. According to the Fidelity Investments 2021 American Caregivers Study, 79% of family caregivers said caregiving responsibilities led to financial, social, mental, or professional setbacks.