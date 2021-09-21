advertisement
The best branding of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Branding category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Burger King]
Burger King Rebrand
Jones Knowles Ritchie
A retro rebranding of the fast-food giant

Finalists

[Photo: Plenty]
Plenty Rebrand
Plenty and & Walsh

[Photo: Match]
Match Rebrand
Match and Collins

[Photo: Area 17]
National Gallery of Canada
Area 17

[Photo: Ammunition]
The Monogram Company
Ammunition and the Monogram Company

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Biden2020]
Joe Biden for President
Mekanism

[Photo: Newell Brands]
Century Brand Launch
Newell Brands

[Photo: NewDealDesign]
Veev branding
NewDealDesign

[Photo: Tend]
Tend
Tend

[Photo: GE Appliances]
Cafe
General Electric

[Photo: Pfizer]
Pfizer rebrand
Team

[Photo: Astro Studios]
Wildtype
Astro Studios

[Photo: Dear Future]
Greenlight
Dear Future

[Photo: Colgate Palmolive]
hum
Colgate-Palmolive

[Photo: Baskin Robbins]
Baskin-Robbins Korea
Turner Duckworth

[Photo: Collins]
San Francisco Symphony
Collins

