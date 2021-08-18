Need a bit of good news these days? There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming soon

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Still worried about the Quarantine 15?

Don’t read this. Girl Scouts of the USA has announced the debut of a new cookie next year. Called Adventurefuls, the sweet treats are described as brownie-inspired—presumably the classic chocolatey confection, not the female scouts in second and third grades. They have caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The Girl Scout cookies season runs nationally from January through April, though some local councils have slightly different dates. Last year saw the debut of the Toast-Yay! Plus, there are plenty of classic flavors, such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos. Cookie sales fund GSUSA activities and teaches the scouts entrepreneurial skills, according to the organization’s website. More than 1.7 million girls belong to GSUSA.

