Watch Pope Francis’ new pro-vaccine PSA: Getting vaccinated is “an act of love”

Former presidents, professional athletes, and country singers have made up some of the 1,124 “influencers” who’ve lent their voices to public service announcements in the past months, asking their fans and followers to get vaccinated. Collectively, these Ad Council-developed PSAs have reached 50 million people across the U.S.

As the U.S. lags behind other developed countries in the COVID-19 vaccine uptake, even as it started its campaign earlier and more speedily, the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” campaign has been using “trusted messengers” to influence the hesitant and give them the facts they need in order to feel confident in receiving the shot. Now, the Ad Council has recruited possibly the world’s most trusted messenger. Pope Francis, joined by six cardinals and archbishops from different countries in North, Central, and South America, is featured in a three-minute PSA—for the organization’s first-ever global campaign.

“To the world’s billion-plus Catholics, the Pope is a highly trusted messenger, and he holds unparalleled influence,” says Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in an email. The group’s February research found that, among people wanting to “wait and see” before getting the shot, 54% of Catholics, and of Hispanic Americans, would be more likely to get it if the Pope were to give a PSA. “The Pope enthusiastically agreed to participate,” she says.

In the ad, the Pope and the other Catholic leaders urge followers to get vaccinated, stressing the shot’s safety and effectiveness, and proven ability to save lives. They also emphasize that getting the shot is an “act of love” for the community. “Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” Pope Francis says in the video. “I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love. No matter how small, love is always grand.”