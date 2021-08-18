SNAP benefits increase: Here’s how to calculate how much more you’ll receive

On Monday, the Biden administration gave the green light to historic updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), reports NPR. The SNAP program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is what provides food-purchasing assistance to no- and low-income individuals in the United States.

As the USDA announced in a press release, the Thrifty Food Plan, which manages SNAP benefits has now gone through its first purchasing power cost adjustment since 1975. The result: The more than 42 million Americans—that’s one out of every 8 people—who rely on SNAP will see an increase in the purchasing power of their food assistance benefits.

While the increase in the size of SNAP benefits will vary depending upon the state the recipient lives in, the USDA says the average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person, per month. That’s $434.88 per year. However, some states will see SNAP benefits increase significantly more than that, while other states won’t see as much of an increase.

The states seeing the greatest increase in SNAP benefits include California at $2,039 more per year and Texas at $1,502 per year. The states with the lowest increases are Wyoming at $13 per year and North Dakota at $23 per year.