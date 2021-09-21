advertisement
The best mobility design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Mobility category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Taur]
Taur
Taur
A slick-looking electric scooter that’s designed to be safer than traditional kick scooters

Finalists

[Photo: Virgin Hyperloop]
Passenger Experience
Virgin Hyperloop

ScootRoute
The Magellan Company

[Photo: Google]
Project Guideline
Google

[Photo: General Motors Design]
GMC Hummer EV
General Motors

[Image: Work & Co]
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: NewDealDesign]
Rolla
NewDealDesign

[Image: Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners]
Cavue
Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners

[Photo: WiTricity]
Making Smart Cities a Reality
WiTricity

[Photo: ElectraMeccanica]
Solo
ElectraMeccanica

[Photo: PriestmanGoode]
Dromos Technologies
PriestmanGoode

[Photo: Polestar]
Polestar 2
Polestar

[Image: Leo Burnett India]
StreetEye
Leo Burnett India

[Photo: Coh&Co Copenhagen]
Slim Bike
Coh&Co Copenhagen

[Photo: Ford]
Last Mile Delivery
Smart Design, Ford

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

