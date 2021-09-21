advertisement
The best urban design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Cities category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: Work & Co]
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co
A new map of New York City’s subway lines that’s updated in real time

Finalists

[Image: Carlorattiassociati]
Hot Heart
CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati

[Photo: gh3]
Kathleen Andrews Transit Garage
Gh3

[Image: Stamen Design]
12 Sunsets
Stamen Design

[Photo: Robin Hill/courtesy James Corner Field Operations]
The Underline’s Brickell Backyard
James Corner Field Operations

[Image: HMC Architects]
Lagos Zero-Carbon Community
HMC Architects

Honorable Mentions

[Image: NBBJ]
Tencent Net City
NBBJ

[Photo: VOUW Design Studio]
Bloomlight
VOUW Design Studio

[Image: Sasaki]
Lakeview Village
Sasaki

[Image: Sasaki]
Ho Chi Minh City Resiliency
Sasaki

[Image: Zoox]
Autonomous Robotaxi
Zoox

[Image: University of Arkansas Community Design Center]
Wood City
University of Arkansas Community Design Center

[Photo: HDR]
Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City
HDR

[Photo: Aaron Hargreaves/courtesy Alter-Projects/Grosvenor]
Wander Art
Alter-Projects and Grosvenor Britain & Ireland

[Image: Common]
Remote Work Hub
Common

[Photo: Arup]
Bradley Plaza Green Alley
Arup, Trust for Public Land, Pacoima Beautiful, and LA Sanitation and Environment

[Photo: The Hospitality Hub of Memphis]
The Hub Public Day Plaza
The Hospitality Hub of Memphis

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

