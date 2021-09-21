The best urban design of 2021

Winner
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co
A new map of New York City’s subway lines that’s updated in real time
Finalists
Hot Heart
CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati
Kathleen Andrews Transit Garage
Gh3
12 Sunsets
Stamen Design
The Underline’s Brickell Backyard
James Corner Field Operations
Lagos Zero-Carbon Community
HMC Architects
Honorable Mentions
Tencent Net City
NBBJ
Bloomlight
VOUW Design Studio
Lakeview Village
Sasaki
Ho Chi Minh City Resiliency
Sasaki
Autonomous Robotaxi
Zoox
Wood City
University of Arkansas Community Design Center
Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City
HDR
Wander Art
Alter-Projects and Grosvenor Britain & Ireland
Remote Work Hub
Common
Bradley Plaza Green Alley
Arup, Trust for Public Land, Pacoima Beautiful, and LA Sanitation and Environment
The Hub Public Day Plaza
The Hospitality Hub of Memphis
