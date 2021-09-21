advertisement
The most innovative wellness design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Wellness category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: MIT Media Lab]
The Guardians
MIT Media Lab
A therapy app designed to keep users engaged through games and challenges

Finalists

[Photo: Samsung]
Samsung Smart Trainer
Samsung

[Image: Dialexa]
The BrainHealth Project
Dialexa

[Photo: Fitbit]
Sense UX
Fitbit

[Photo: Bobbie]
Bobbie
Bobbie

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Samsung]
Galaxy Watch3
Samsung

[Photo: Whoop]
Whoop 4.0
Whoop

[Photo: Ace of Air]
Ace of Air
Ace of Air

[Photo: Forme]
Forme Science
Forme

[Photo: Therabody]
Therabody
Therabody

[Photo: Equipt]
Ubarre
Equipt

[Photo: Fitbit]
Inspire 2
Fitbit

[Photo: Lululemon]
Take Form Yoga Mat
Lululemon

[Photo: Nike]
Maternity Collection
Nike

[Photo: Ctrl M Health]
Ctrl M Health
Ctrl M Health

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

