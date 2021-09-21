advertisement
The most innovative home design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Home category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: ZZ Driggs]
ZZ Driggs
ZZ Driggs
An e-commerce marketplace allowing people to rent or buy sustainable furniture

Finalists

[Photo: Cuisinart]
EvolutionX Collection
Cuisinart

[Photo: Blu Dot]
Decade Chair
Blu Dot

[Photo: Pottery Barn]
Pottery Barn Renewed
Pottery Barn

[Photo: Whirlpool]
Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator
Whirlpool

[Photo: Equal Parts]
Equal Parts
Branch Creative

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Elkay]
Dart Canyon
Elkay

[Photo: Tylko]
Type01 Sideboard
Tylko

[Photo: Samsung Electronics Ameirca]
Bespoke Refrigerator
Samsung

[Photo: Feather]
Feather
Feather

[Photo: Samsung Electronics]
Smart Dial Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung

[Photo: GE Appliances]
Small Appliances Family Suite
GE Appliances

[Photo: Judy]
A Collection of Safety Kits and Tools
Judy

[Photo: Anyday]
Anyday
Anyday

[Photo: July]
July Air Conditioner
July

[Photo: Windmill]
Windmill AC
Windmill

[Photo: Manos]
Airplane Mode
Branch Creative

[Photo: Floyd]
The Floyd Sectional
Floyd

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

