advertisement
advertisement

The most innovative sports and recreation design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sports and Recreation category.

The most innovative sports and recreation design of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Go
Nike
A shoe designed to be hands-free and accessible to all wearers

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: AKQA]
Action Audio
AKQA

[Photo: Vicis]
Zero2 Trench
Vicis

[Photo: Equipt]
Ubarre
Equipt

advertisement

[Photo: Gatorade]
Gx Sweat Patch & App
Gatorade, Smart Design, Work & Co and Epicore

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Hoka One One]
TenNine Hike GTX
Hoka One One

[Photo: Whoop]
Whoop 4.0
Whoop

advertisement

[Image: Kristy Sandoval (artist)/Alex Morgan (photo)/LA 2028]
LA28 Brand Launch
LA28

[Image: Adidas/Reaktor]
Adidas Outdoor Product Finder
Reaktor

[Photo: Nike]
Maternity Collection
Nike

advertisement

[Image: Populous]
Toronto Venue + Hotel
Populous

[Photo: HKS]
SoFi Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park
HKS

[Photo: Carbon]
Super Tacks X with Nest Tech and Carbon DLS
CCM Hockey

advertisement

[Image: Sasaki]
Hongkou Stadium
Sasaki

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life