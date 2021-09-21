advertisement
The best-designed finance projects of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Finance category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: Google]
Google Pay App
Google
An app aimed at simplifying financial transactions by combining daily commerce, savings, and money management in one place

Finalists

[Image: AKQA]
Empowering Women’s Financial Futures
AKQA

[Image: UNest]
UNest
UNest

[Image: Citi Ventures]
Worthi
Citi Ventures

Honorable Mentions

[Image: OpenInvest]
Portfolio Diagnosis
OpenInvest

[Photo: Orange]
Orange Bank Africa
Orange

[Image: Fast]
Fast Checkout
Fast

[Photo: R/GA]
Mox
R/GA Singapore

[Image: Intuit QuickBooks]
QuickBooks Cash
Intuit

[Image: Intuit]
Mint
Intuit

