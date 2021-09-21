The best-designed finance projects of 2021

Winner
Google Pay App
Google
An app aimed at simplifying financial transactions by combining daily commerce, savings, and money management in one place
Finalists
Empowering Women’s Financial Futures
AKQA
UNest
UNest
Worthi
Citi Ventures
Honorable Mentions
Portfolio Diagnosis
OpenInvest
Orange Bank Africa
Orange
Fast Checkout
Fast
Mox
R/GA Singapore
QuickBooks Cash
Intuit
Mint
Intuit
See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.