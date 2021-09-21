advertisement
See the year’s most innovative design solutions to COVID-19

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Pandemic Response category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Cue Health Inc.]
Monitoring System
Cue Health
A system that administers COVID-19 tests and obtains fast results

Finalists

[Image: Birk Creative]
We Got You — Health, Wellness, and Inclusion Campaign
Birk Creative

[Image: Zocdoc]
Vaccine Scheduler
Zocdoc

[Photo: Ginkgo Bioworks]
Concentric
Ginkgo Bioworks

[Photo: Rockwell Group]
DineOut NYC
Rockwell Group

[Photo: R/GA]
Merch Aid
R/GA New York

[Photo: Sabin Vaccine Institute]
Boost
Sabin Vaccine Institute and Dalberg Design

[Photo: The Cleveland Museum of Art]
Home Is Where The Art Is
The Cleveland Museum of Art

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Huma]
Hospital at Home
Huma

[Image: Center for Spatial Data Science]
The U.S. COVID Atlas
Center for Spatial Data Science at the University of Chicago

[Image: PaperKite]
Rippl
PaperKite

[Image: SITU]
Patient Screening Booth
SITU

[Image: eBay]
PPE Portal
eBay

[Image: IBM]
Digital Health Pass
IBM

[Photo: NYCxDesign/NYCEDC/AIANY/Design Advocates]
Design Corps
NYCxDesign, NYCEDC, AIANY, Design Advocates

[Image: Coda]
Schoolhouse.world
Coda

[Photo: Change Logic]
The Atlanta Opera Digital Engagement
Change Logic

[Image: Studio Roosegaarde]
Urban Sun
Studio Roosegaarde

[Photo: Alter-Projects/Grosvenor Britain & Ireland]
Wander Art
Alter-Projects and Grosvenor Britain & Ireland

[Image: FedEx]
SenseAware ID
FedEx

[Image: Booz Allen Hamilton]
Recreation.gov
Booz Allen Hamilton

[Photo: Andrew Rugge/courtesy Perkins Eastman]
COVID-19 Centers of Excellence
Perkins Eastman

[Image: COVID Tech Connect]
TeleHome
COVID Tech Connect

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

