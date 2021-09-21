See the year’s most innovative design solutions to COVID-19

Winner
Monitoring System
Cue Health
A system that administers COVID-19 tests and obtains fast results
Finalists
We Got You — Health, Wellness, and Inclusion Campaign
Birk Creative
Vaccine Scheduler
Zocdoc
Concentric
Ginkgo Bioworks
DineOut NYC
Rockwell Group
Merch Aid
R/GA New York
Boost
Sabin Vaccine Institute and Dalberg Design
Home Is Where The Art Is
The Cleveland Museum of Art
Honorable Mentions
Hospital at Home
Huma
The U.S. COVID Atlas
Center for Spatial Data Science at the University of Chicago
Rippl
PaperKite
Patient Screening Booth
SITU
PPE Portal
eBay
Digital Health Pass
IBM
Design Corps
NYCxDesign, NYCEDC, AIANY, Design Advocates
Schoolhouse.world
Coda
The Atlanta Opera Digital Engagement
Change Logic
Urban Sun
Studio Roosegaarde
Wander Art
Alter-Projects and Grosvenor Britain & Ireland
SenseAware ID
FedEx
Recreation.gov
Booz Allen Hamilton
COVID-19 Centers of Excellence
Perkins Eastman
TeleHome
COVID Tech Connect
