advertisement
advertisement

The most innovative sustainable designs of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sustainability category.

The most innovative sustainable designs of 2021
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Image: Carlo Ratti Associati]
Hot Heart
CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati
A large-scale renewable energy effort to heat the city of Helsinki, featuring four tropical ecosystem domes

advertisement
advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: FarmWise Labs]
Autonomous Farming Robot
FarmWise Labs

[Photo: Sabai]
The Sabai Standard
Sabai

[Photo: evian]
No Label
Evian

advertisement

[Photo: Loop]
Loop
Terracycle

[Photo: IDEO]
Paper Packaging
H&M

[Photo: Superunion]
Notpla
Superunion

advertisement

[Photo: AKQA]
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal

[Photo: Ford]
Last Mile Delivery
Ford Mobility and Smart Design

[Photo: GE]
Air2Water
GE

advertisement

[Photo: James Corner Field Operations]
Tidal Basin Ideas Lab
James Corner Field Operations with Dlandstudio, GGN, Hood Design Studio, and Reed Hilderbrand

[Photo: fuseproject]
Forust 3D Printed Vine Collection
Fuseproject

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Cake]
Cake 0 Emission
Cake Kalk AP

advertisement

[Photo: Mastercard]
Carbon Calculator
Mastercard

[Photo: Colgate]
Keep Toothbrush
Colgate

[Photo: Allbirds/Adidas]
Futurecraft.Footprint
Allbirds + Adidas

advertisement

[Photo: Native]
Plastic Free Deodorant
Autumn Communications

[Photo: Dove]
0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant
Dove

[Photo: Peach]
Peach Not Plastic
Grove Collaborative

advertisement

[Photo: fuseproject]
The Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses
Fuseproject

[Image: Aectual]
Aectual
Aectual

[Photo: Wrangler]
Sustainable denim
Wrangler

advertisement

[Photo: Recover]
Recover
Recover

[Photo: Black & Veatch]
Electric Island
Black & Veatch, Daimler Trucks NA, and Portland General Electric

[Photo: Dell Technologies]
Latitude 5000 series
Dell Technologies

advertisement

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Refurbished
Nike

[Photo: P&G]
Oral-B Clic
Procter & Gamble

[Photo: AKQA]
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA

advertisement

[Photo: Polestar]
Polestar 2
Polestar

[Photo: Horizn Studios]
Circle One
Horizn Studios

[Photo: Waterlight]
Waterlight
E-Dina Energy and Wunderman Thompson Colombia

advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life