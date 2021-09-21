The most innovative sustainable designs of 2021

Winner
Hot Heart
CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati
A large-scale renewable energy effort to heat the city of Helsinki, featuring four tropical ecosystem domes
Finalists
Autonomous Farming Robot
FarmWise Labs
The Sabai Standard
Sabai
No Label
Evian
Loop
Terracycle
Paper Packaging
H&M
Notpla
Superunion
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal
Last Mile Delivery
Ford Mobility and Smart Design
Air2Water
GE
Tidal Basin Ideas Lab
James Corner Field Operations with Dlandstudio, GGN, Hood Design Studio, and Reed Hilderbrand
Forust 3D Printed Vine Collection
Fuseproject
Honorable Mentions
Cake 0 Emission
Cake Kalk AP
Carbon Calculator
Mastercard
Keep Toothbrush
Colgate
Futurecraft.Footprint
Allbirds + Adidas
Plastic Free Deodorant
Autumn Communications
0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant
Dove
Peach Not Plastic
Grove Collaborative
The Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses
Fuseproject
Aectual
Aectual
Sustainable denim
Wrangler
Recover
Recover
Electric Island
Black & Veatch, Daimler Trucks NA, and Portland General Electric
Latitude 5000 series
Dell Technologies
Nike Refurbished
Nike
Oral-B Clic
Procter & Gamble
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA
Polestar 2
Polestar
Circle One
Horizn Studios
Waterlight
E-Dina Energy and Wunderman Thompson Colombia
