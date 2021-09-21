advertisement
18 designs that made a big impact in 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Impact category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: UrbanFootprint]
COVID Recovery Insights Platform
UrbanFootprint
A data platform that helped public agencies and frontline organizations respond and adapt to COVID-19

Finalists

[Image: Conservation X Labs]
Sentinel
Conservation X Labs

[Photo: SmithGroup]
Society’s Cage
SmithGroup

[Photo: IDEO]
Smart Start
Ideo.org and PSI

[Photo: Produktif]
High-Precision Fasteners
Produktif

[Photo: Dalberg Design]
Boost
Sabin Vaccine Institute and Dalberg Design

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Pangaia Materials Science Ltd]
Flwrdwn
Pangaia Materials Science

[Photo: Aether Diamonds]
Aether Diamonds Brand Launch
Aether Diamonds

[Photo: Native]
Plastic Free Deodorant
Autumn Communications

[Photo: Expper Technologies]
Robin the Robot
Expper Technologies

[Photo: Nebia]
Nebia by Moen
Nebia

[Photo: courtesy OneFifteen]
OneFifteen
Alexandria Real Estate Equities

[Photo: iStock]
Core BTS and Kroger Health
Kroger

[Photo: H&M/IDEO]
Paper Packaging
H&M

[Photo: Noora Health]
COVID-19 Response
Noora Health

[Photo: AKQA]
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal

[Photo: Determined by Design]
Capitol Vista
Determined by Design

[Photo: AeroFarms]
First Municipal Vertical Farming Project
AeroFarms

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

