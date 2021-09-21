advertisement
The best designs for social good in 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Social Good category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: The Trevor Project]
Crisis Contact Simulator
The Trevor Project and Google.org
An AI chat simulator to help prepare crisis counselors

Finalists

[Image: JustFix]
Eviction Free NY
JustFix

[Photo: Body Lawson Associates Architects & Planners]
Home Street Residences
Body Lawson Associates Architects & Planners

[Photo: Mastercard]
Data.org
Mastercard

[Image: Google]
Black-Owned Friday
Google

[Photo: Diana Kellogg Architects]
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School
Diana Kellogg Architects

[Photo: Andrew Rugge/Perkins Eastman]
COVID-19 Centers of Excellence
Perkins Eastman

[Photo: GE]
Air2Water
GE

[Photo: Waterlight]
Waterlight
E-Dina Energy and Wunderman Thompson Colombia

[Photo: DigDeep]
Suitcase Home Water System
DigDeep

[Photo: Local Projects]
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Steelcase]
Equity in Education Challenge
Steelcase

[Image: Verily Life Sciences]
Baseline by Verily
Verily Life Sciences

CyberRwanda
YLabs

[Image: Zemingo Technologies]
Voiceitt
Zemingo Technologies

[Photo: Artefact and Omidyar Network]
The Ethical Explorer Toolkit
Artefact and Omidyar Network

[Photo: NewDealDesign]
Quilt
NewDealDesign

[Photo: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill]
SF-Marin Food Bank, Marin Welcome Center
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

[Photo: fuseproject]
The Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses
Fuseproject

[Image: Very Big Things]
Dan Marino Foundation: ViTA Online
Very Big Things

[Photo: Ambev]
Project Bagaço Do Bem
Ambev

[Photo: NYCxDESIGN]
NYCxDesign Design Corps
NYCEDC, NYCxDesign, AIANY, Design Advocates

[Photo: Upstream USA]
Birth Control Information Toolkit
Upstream USA and Smart Design

[Photo: CannonDesign]
Mobile Museum of Tolerance
Simon Wiesenthal Center and Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

[Image: Tableau Software]
Racial Equity Data Hub
Tableau Software

[Image: UNDP]
COVID-19 Data Futures Platform
UNDP

[Photo: Google]
Project Guideline
Google

[Photo: Move United]
Move United Branding Superunion
Move United

[Photo: Goodby Silverstein & Partners]
Not a Gun
Goodby Silverstein & Partners

[Photo: AKQA]
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA

[Image: TonicGroup]
Greenlight Initiative
TonicGroup

[Photo: Dahlin Group Architecture Planning]
Tiny Home Villages
Dahlin Group Architecture Planning; HomeAid Northern California; Firm Foundation Community Housing

[Photo: AeroFarms]
First Municipal Vertical Farming Project
Aerofarms

[Photo: Local Projects]
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Local Projects

