The best designs for social good in 2021

Winner
Crisis Contact Simulator
The Trevor Project and Google.org
An AI chat simulator to help prepare crisis counselors
Finalists
Eviction Free NY
JustFix
Home Street Residences
Body Lawson Associates Architects & Planners
Data.org
Mastercard
Black-Owned Friday
Google
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School
Diana Kellogg Architects
COVID-19 Centers of Excellence
Perkins Eastman
Air2Water
GE
Waterlight
E-Dina Energy and Wunderman Thompson Colombia
Suitcase Home Water System
DigDeep
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects
Honorable Mentions
Equity in Education Challenge
Steelcase
Baseline by Verily
Verily Life Sciences
CyberRwanda
YLabs
Voiceitt
Zemingo Technologies
The Ethical Explorer Toolkit
Artefact and Omidyar Network
Quilt
NewDealDesign
SF-Marin Food Bank, Marin Welcome Center
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
The Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses
Fuseproject
Dan Marino Foundation: ViTA Online
Very Big Things
Project Bagaço Do Bem
Ambev
NYCxDesign Design Corps
NYCEDC, NYCxDesign, AIANY, Design Advocates
Birth Control Information Toolkit
Upstream USA and Smart Design
Mobile Museum of Tolerance
Simon Wiesenthal Center and Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
Racial Equity Data Hub
Tableau Software
COVID-19 Data Futures Platform
UNDP
Project Guideline
Google
Move United Branding Superunion
Move United
Not a Gun
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA
Greenlight Initiative
TonicGroup
Tiny Home Villages
Dahlin Group Architecture Planning; HomeAid Northern California; Firm Foundation Community Housing
First Municipal Vertical Farming Project
Aerofarms
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Local Projects
See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.