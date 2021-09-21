advertisement
These are the most important innovations in material design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Materials category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Jarren Vink for Fast Company]
Forust
Desktop Metal
A process that upcycles tree waste, using 3D printing to create new wood parts

Finalists

[Photo: TAKTL]
Taktl SC+
Taktl

[Photo: Slow Factory Labs]
Slow Leather
Slow Factory Labs

[Photo: HP Inc.]
Turning 3D Waste into Auto Parts
Ford and HP

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Recover]
Recover
Recover

[Photo: Allbirds]
Allbirds Dasher VIP Packaging
Enlisted Design

[Photo: After Architecture]
Homegrown
After Architecture

[Photo: Hunter Douglas]
GreenScreen Sea-Tex Fabric
Hunter Douglas

[Photo: Parsons Healthy Materials Lab]
PA Hemp Home
Parsons Healthy Materials Lab

[Photo: Tupperware]
Coffee To-Go Cup
Tupperware Brands

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
DefeXtiles
MIT Media Lab

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

