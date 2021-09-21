The best design of 2021 in North America

Winner
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects
An interactive museum that showcases the Tulsa Race Massacre and its lasting effects on the community
Finalists
GMC Hummer EV
General Motors
GX Sweat Patch & App
“Gatorade, Smart Design Work & Co, and Epicore”
Weee!
Weee
MTA’s Live Subway App
Work & Co
Honorable Mentions
0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant
Dove
Whoop 4.0
Whoop
Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition
HP
“Move United Branding Superunion”
Move United
Toronto Venue + Hotel
Populous
NBC News Washington Studio 1A
HD Studio
Americana
Landscape Forms
Velys
DePuy Synthes
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft
Degree Inclusive
Sour and Wunderman Thompson
