The best design of 2021 in North America

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the North America category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Local Projects]
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects
An interactive museum that showcases the Tulsa Race Massacre and its lasting effects on the community

Finalists

[Photo: General Motors Design]
GMC Hummer EV
General Motors

[Photo: Gatorade]
GX Sweat Patch & App
“Gatorade, Smart Design Work & Co, and Epicore”

[Image: Weee!]
Weee!
Weee

[Image: Work & Co]
MTA’s Live Subway App
Work & Co

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Dove]
0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant
Dove

[Photo: WHOOP]
Whoop 4.0
Whoop

[Photo: HP Inc.]
Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition
HP

[Photo: Move United]
“Move United Branding Superunion”
Move United

[Photo: Populous]
Toronto Venue + Hotel
Populous

[Photo: HD Studio]
NBC News Washington Studio 1A
HD Studio

[Photo: Landscape Forms, inc.]
Americana
Landscape Forms

[Photo: Johnson & Johnson]
Velys
DePuy Synthes

[Photo: Microsoft]
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft

[Photo: Degree]
Degree Inclusive
Sour and Wunderman Thompson

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

