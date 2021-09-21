These are the best designs of 2021 in the Asia-Pacific region

Winner
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School
Diana Kellogg Architects
A school for underprivileged girls in India that was built by local craftspeople using local materials
Finalists
The Crystal at Raffles City Chongqing
Safdie Architects
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Local Projects
Honorable Mentions
Action Audio
AKQA
StreetEye
Leo Burnett India
See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.