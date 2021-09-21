advertisement
advertisement

These are the best designs of 2021 in the Asia-Pacific region

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Asia-Pacific category.

These are the best designs of 2021 in the Asia-Pacific region
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Winner

[Photo: courtesy Diana Kellogg Architects]
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School
Diana Kellogg Architects
A school for underprivileged girls in India that was built by local craftspeople using local materials

advertisement

Finalists

[Photo: Shao Feng/courtesy Safdie Architects]
The Crystal at Raffles City Chongqing
Safdie Architects

[Photo: courtesy Local Projects]

Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Local Projects

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: courtesy AKQA]

Action Audio
AKQA

advertisement

[Image: Leo Burnett India]
StreetEye
Leo Burnett India

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life