These probiotics for coral could help save the reefs

Probiotics designed for coral reefs might be able to help. In a new study, scientists simulated a heat wave in aquariums, pushing the temperature of the water up to 86 degrees for 10 days. In some of the tanks, fragments of coral reefs were dosed with a mix of beneficial bacteria. Others were sprayed with a placebo dose of saline. All of the corals that got the probiotics survived. Forty percent of the corals in the other group died.

“We are using native bacteria that are very abundant in the reef,” says Raquel Peixoto, a marine science professor at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and one of the authors of the study. Climate change can disrupt that balance. She compares the process of rebuilding the ecosystem of microorganisms to reforestation. “We are trying to reboot this microbiome by replacing these bacteria,” she says.

While it’s easy to add probiotics inside a tank, it will be more challenging in the ocean. “Just dropping microbes in or even putting them on the surface of the coral gives you a very low probability” of them attaching to the coral, says Raja Dhir, cofounder of Seed Health, a startup now partnering on the project. The company, which also makes probiotics for humans and a probiotic designed to help bees better resist the effects of pesticides, is helping study various methods of delivery. One option might be something like a nicotine patch. “One side is a gel-like material which mimics the mucus of the coral,” Dhir says. The patch would slowly release a dose of probiotics directly onto the coral. Peixoto says that the team is also exploring the robots that could help scale up coverage more quickly. Projects that farm coral to replant in the ocean could also boost their baby corals with probiotics, which could have a second benefit of helping the corals grow faster.