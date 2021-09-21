advertisement
The best design of 2021 from companies with established excellence

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the “Established Excellence” category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Studio Roosegaarde]
Grow
Studio Roosegaarde
A lighting display that encourages innovation in agriculture by showing how light design can help plants grow

Finalists

[Image: Huma]
Hospital at Home
Huma

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: InVision]
InVision Enterprise
InVision

[Image: Theorem]
The Osage Nation—Membership Services Portal and Design System
Theorem

[Image: courtesy Change Logic]
The Atlanta Opera Digital Engagement
Change Logic

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

