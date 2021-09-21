See the most innovative designs of 2021

Winner
3D Printed Homes for the Homeless
Icon
A community of 3D-printed homes for people who have experienced chronic homelessness
Finalists
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Local Projects
Beosound Emerge
Layer and Bang & Olufsen
Nike Go
Nike
Gx Sweat Patch & App
Gatorade, Smart Design, Work & Co, and Epicore
TeakOrigin Guide
TeakOrigin
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co
Ikea’s New Design System, Skapa
Work & Co
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft
Degree Inclusive
Sour and Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires
Honorable Mentions
Solo
ElectraMeccanica
Taur
Taur
Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung
Full Metal Jacket
Vollebak
Stackt Market
Stackt
Planet Word
Local Projects
Inspire 2 UX
Fitbit
Space Hippie
Nike
Sol Lewitt app
Microsoft
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal
Wildtype
Astro Studios
Innovation in Diagnostic Design
Visby Medical
Boost
Sabin Vaccine Institute and Dalberg Design
Walmart+
Walmart
Hum
Colgate-Palmolive
Bobbie
Bobbie
Waterlight
E-Dina Energy and Wunderman Thompson Colombia
