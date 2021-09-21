advertisement
See the most innovative designs of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the General Excellence category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Regan Morton Photography/courtesy Icon]
3D Printed Homes for the Homeless
Icon
A community of 3D-printed homes for people who have experienced chronic homelessness

Finalists

[Photo: Local Projects]
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
Local Projects

[Photo: courtesy Layer]
Beosound Emerge
Layer and Bang & Olufsen

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Go
Nike

[Photo: Gatorade]
Gx Sweat Patch & App
Gatorade, Smart Design, Work & Co, and Epicore

[Image: TeakOrigin]
TeakOrigin Guide
TeakOrigin

[Image: Work & Co]
MTA’s Live Subway Map
Work & Co

[Image: Work & Co]
Ikea’s New Design System, Skapa
Work & Co

[Photo: Local Projects]
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects

[Image: Microsoft]
Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft

[Photo: Degree]
Degree Inclusive
Sour and Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: ElectraMeccanica]
Solo
ElectraMeccanica

[Image: Taur]
Taur
Taur

[Photo: Samsung]
Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung

[Photo: Vollebak]
Full Metal Jacket
Vollebak

[Photo: Stackt]
Stackt Market
Stackt

[Photo: Local Projects]
Planet Word
Local Projects

[Image: Fitbit]
Inspire 2 UX
Fitbit

[Photo: Nike]
Space Hippie
Nike

[Image: Microsoft]
Sol Lewitt app
Microsoft

[Photo: AKQA]
H&M Looop
AKQA and Universal

[Photo: Astro Studios]
Wildtype
Astro Studios

[Photo: Visby Medical]
Innovation in Diagnostic Design
Visby Medical

[Photo: courtesy Dalberg Design]
Boost
Sabin Vaccine Institute and Dalberg Design

[Photo: Walmart]
Walmart+
Walmart

[Photo: Colgate Palmolive]
Hum
Colgate-Palmolive

[Photo: Bobbie]
Bobbie
Bobbie

[Photo: Waterlight]
Waterlight
E-Dina Energy and Wunderman Thompson Colombia

