The most innovative architecture of 2021

Winner
Beloit Powerhouse
Studio Gang
A former coal-burning power plant repurposed into a college sports and recreation center
Finalists
The Crystal at Raffles City Chongqing
Safdie Architects
The Bicycle Parking Garage at The Hague
Silo
United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum
Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Hudson River Park’s Gansevoort Peninsula
James Corner Field Operations
The Underline’s Brickell Backyard
James Corner Field Operations
The Noise-Cancelling Office
NBBJ
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School
Diana Kellogg Architects
One House to Save Many
Leo Burnett and Suncorp
Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center
Brooklyn Public Library and Marble Fairbanks
The Moynihan Train Hall Amtrak-LIRR Waiting Area
Rockwell Group
Meyer Memorial Trust Headquarters
Lever Architecture
Honorable Mentions
McDonald’s Global Flagship at Walt Disney World Resort
Ross Barney Architects
Veev’s Accessory Dwelling Unit
NewDealDesign
Cover Building System
Cover
Proteus
Fuseproject
Aectual
Aectual
Chroma Modern Eyewear + Eyecare
Ibanez Shaw Architecture
Kornberg Center, Promega Corporation
SmithGroup and Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors
Mobile Museum of Tolerance
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
The Little Building at Emerson College
Elkus Manfredi Architects
Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
Rockwell Group
Tidal Basin Ideas Lab
James Corner Field Operations with DLANDstudio, GGN, Hood Design Studio, and Reed Hilderbrand
Self-Powered Home
Dvele
Western Academy of Beijing
Rosan Bosch Studio
@Ease
Rockwell Group
Lantern House
Related Companies
Market Fulfillment Centers Roll Out
Walmart
Cedars-Sinai Biomanufacturing Center
HDR
Caterpillar
Prince Concepts
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects
Waldkliniken Eisenberg
Matteo Thun and HDR
