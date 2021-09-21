advertisement
The most innovative architecture of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Spaces and Places category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Tom Harris/courtesy Studio Gang]
Beloit Powerhouse
Studio Gang
A former coal-burning power plant repurposed into a college sports and recreation center

Finalists

[Photo: Shao Feng/Safdie Architects]
The Crystal at Raffles City Chongqing
Safdie Architects

[Photo: courtesy Silo]
The Bicycle Parking Garage at The Hague
Silo

[Photo: Jason O’Rear/courtesy Diller Scofidio + Renfro]
United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum
Diller Scofidio + Renfro

[Photo: James Corner Field Operations]
Hudson River Park’s Gansevoort Peninsula
James Corner Field Operations

[Photo: Robin Hill/James Corner Field Operations]
The Underline’s Brickell Backyard
James Corner Field Operations

[Photo: NBBJ]
The Noise-Cancelling Office
NBBJ

[Photo: Vinay Panjwani/Diana Kellogg Architects]
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School
Diana Kellogg Architects

[Photo: Leo Burnett]
One House to Save Many
Leo Burnett and Suncorp

[Photo: Michael Moran/Marble Fairbanks Architects]
Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center
Brooklyn Public Library and Marble Fairbanks

[Photo: Rockwell Group]
The Moynihan Train Hall Amtrak-LIRR Waiting Area
Rockwell Group

[Photo: Jeremy Bittermann/Lever Architecture]
Meyer Memorial Trust Headquarters
Lever Architecture

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Ross Barney Architects]
McDonald’s Global Flagship at Walt Disney World Resort
Ross Barney Architects

[Image: NewDealDesign]
Veev’s Accessory Dwelling Unit
NewDealDesign

[Photo: Cover]
Cover Building System
Cover

[Image: Fuseproject]
Proteus
Fuseproject

[Photo: Ilse Leenders/Aectual]
Aectual
Aectual

[Photo: courtesy Ibanez Shaw Architecture]
Chroma Modern Eyewear + Eyecare
Ibanez Shaw Architecture

[Photo: SmithGroup]
Kornberg Center, Promega Corporation
SmithGroup and Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors

[Photo: CannonDesign]
Mobile Museum of Tolerance
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

[Photo: Robert Benson/Elkus Manfredi Architects]
The Little Building at Emerson College
Elkus Manfredi Architects

[Photo: Rockwell Group]
Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
Rockwell Group

[Image: James Corner Field Operations]
Tidal Basin Ideas Lab
James Corner Field Operations with DLANDstudio, GGN, Hood Design Studio, and Reed Hilderbrand

[Photo: Dvele]
Self-Powered Home
Dvele

[Photo: Rosan Bosch Studio]
Western Academy of Beijing
Rosan Bosch Studio

[Photo: Rockwell Group]
@Ease
Rockwell Group

[Photo: Related Companies]
Lantern House
Related Companies

[Image: Walmart]
Market Fulfillment Centers Roll Out
Walmart

[Photo: HDR]
Cedars-Sinai Biomanufacturing Center
HDR

[Photo: Prince Concepts]
Caterpillar
Prince Concepts

[Photo: Local Projects]
Greenwood Rising
Local Projects

[Photo: courtesy HDR]
Waldkliniken Eisenberg
Matteo Thun and HDR

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

