This is the best real estate design of 2021

Winner
Chase Community Centers
JPMorgan Chase
An initiative at Chase branches that offers workshops on financial literacy, career programs, and pop-ups for local businesses
Finalists
Top-Yard
Top-Yard
Juno
Juno
Uber Mission Bay World Headquarters
Uber
Maxable
Maxable
Honorable Mentions
3D Printed Homes for the Homeless
Icon
Blokable at Phoenix Rising
Blokable
Catalog of Homes
Factory_OS
Software for Homebuilding
Higharc
Fitwel Viral Response Certification
Center for Active Design
Willis Tower Redevelopment
EQ Office
Plant Building System
Plant Prefab
Cedars-Sinai Biomanufacturing Center
HDR
Living Together Is Better
Bungalow
