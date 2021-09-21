advertisement
This is the best real estate design of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Real Estate category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: JPMorgan Chase]
Chase Community Centers
JPMorgan Chase
An initiative at Chase branches that offers workshops on financial literacy, career programs, and pop-ups for local businesses

Finalists

[Photo: Top-Yard]
Top-Yard
Top-Yard

[Image: Juno]
Juno
Juno

[Photo: Jason O’Rear Photography/courtesy Uber]
Uber Mission Bay World Headquarters
Uber

[Photo: Maxable]
Maxable
Maxable

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Regan Morton Photography/courtesy Icon]
3D Printed Homes for the Homeless
Icon

[Photo: Blokable]
Blokable at Phoenix Rising
Blokable

[Photo: Factory_OS]
Catalog of Homes
Factory_OS

[Image: Higharc]
Software for Homebuilding
Higharc

[Image: Center for Active Design]
Fitwel Viral Response Certification
Center for Active Design

[Photo: EQ Office]
Willis Tower Redevelopment
EQ Office

[Photo: Plant Prefab]
Plant Building System
Plant Prefab

[Photo: HDR]
Cedars-Sinai Biomanufacturing Center
HDR

[Image: Bungalow]
Living Together Is Better
Bungalow

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

