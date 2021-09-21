advertisement
These are the best designed apps and games of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Apps and Games category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Image: Aconite Co]
HoloVista
Aconite
A mixed-reality mobile game with immersive 360-degree graphics

Finalists

[Image: Local Projects]
Norton Art+
Local Projects

[Image: Andy Works]
(Not Boring) Apps
Andy Works

[Image: MIT Media Lab]
The Guardians
MIT Media Lab

[Image: Merck]
Keycare
Merck

[Image: AKQA]
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA

Honorable Mentions

[Image: Adobe]
Illustrator on iPad
Adobe

[Image: Artefact]
The Most Likely Machine
Artefact

[Image: JLG]
JLG AR App
JLG

[Image: Adobe]
Premiere Pro
Adobe

[Image: Okco]
OK Play
Okco

[Image: Idean]
Cards for Humanity
Idean

[Image: AppMail]
Mini Apps in Email
AppMail

[Image: Klarna]
GiveOne
Klarna

[Image: Fictioneers]
The Big Fix Up
Fictioneers

[Image: John Paul Mitchell Systems]
Hair AI
John Paul Mitchell

[Image: Speeko]
Speeko
Speeko

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

