These are the best designed apps and games of 2021

Winner
HoloVista
Aconite
A mixed-reality mobile game with immersive 360-degree graphics
Finalists
Norton Art+
Local Projects
(Not Boring) Apps
Andy Works
The Guardians
MIT Media Lab
Keycare
Merck
Earth Speakr
Studio Olafur Eliasson and AKQA
Honorable Mentions
Illustrator on iPad
Adobe
The Most Likely Machine
Artefact
JLG AR App
JLG
Premiere Pro
Adobe
OK Play
Okco
Cards for Humanity
Idean
Mini Apps in Email
AppMail
GiveOne
Klarna
The Big Fix Up
Fictioneers
Hair AI
John Paul Mitchell
Speeko
Speeko
