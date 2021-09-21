advertisement
The best design companies of 2021

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Design Company of the Year category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Winner

[Photo: Local Projects]
Local Projects
A studio that creates immersive learning experiences, including Planet Word, Greenwood Rising, Norton Art+, and the Hyde Park Barracks Museum

Finalists

[Photo: Polestar]
Polestar

[Image: Work & Co]
Work & Co

[Photo: Ford]
Ford

[Image: Wide Eye]
Wide Eye

[Image: Google]
Google

[Photo: Rockwell Group]
Rockwell Group

[Photo: Robin Hill/courtesy James Corner Field Operations]
James Corner Field Operations

Honorable Mentions

[Image: PAU]
Practice for Architecture and Urbanism

[Image: NewDealDesign]
NewDealDesign

[Image: Adobe]
Adobe

[Image: PriestmanGoode]
PriestmanGoode

[Image: Fitbit]
Fitbit

[Photo: Cue Health Inc.]
Cue Health

[Photo: Bould Design]
Bould Design

[Photo: Code and Theory]
Code and Theory

[Photo: Jason O’Rear/courtesy Diller Scofidio + Renfro]
Diller Scofidio + Renfro

[Photo: Nike]
Nike

[Photo: Herman Miller]
Herman Miller

[Photo: Samsung]
Samsung

[Photo: Lever Architecture]
Lever Architecture

See more from Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards. Our new book, Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work (Abrams, 2021), is on sale now.

