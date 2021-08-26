‘Workleisure’ is now a thing. Here are the best brands for a work-play wardrobe

advertisement advertisement advertisement

While athleisure dominated our early pandemic wardrobes, many of us are getting accustomed to a new hybrid lifestyle that requires more than just matching sweat suits (as much as we love them). We’re still more at home than in pre-COVID years, but also now tapping into our professional identities during regular (if part-time) trips to the office and other work functions. Which means it’s time for a new style of clothing to emerge.

advertisement

advertisement

Occupying that literal comfort spot between work attire and leisure wear, workleisure’s moment has arrived. And there’s a slew of brands ready to fulfill our need for soft, stretchy, and simple work-friendly attire. Technical workwear is nothing new: Athletic and outdoor apparel brands have been making life-proof, semi-tailored pants and shirts for years. But now, with even more brands on board, they’re getting a design-forward upgrade. Performance fabrics and super comfortable designs are the basic building blocks, but now they’re appearing in polished, timeless pieces that will last—and look good—for years to come. Here are our go-to brands for work apparel that checks all those boxes. Alex Mill Helmed by Alex Drexler and his father Mickey (of Gap and J.Crew fame), who now serves as CEO, this New York-based brand makes cool men’s and women’s basics that are rarely boring. Be on the lookout for menswear details on soft knits, stretch fleece-lined suiting, and effortless, polished office attire that practically does the work for you.

advertisement

Parker Sweater Jacket

A little more structured than a cardigan, with bold buttons and chunky collar, this sweater reads as cozy, not frumpy. Alex Mill Parker Jacket - $135 Davie Fleece Pant

Are they chinos? Are they sweatpants? Of course, they’re sweatpants, but you could have fooled us. (There’s a matching fleece cardigan for the most C-suite sweat suit known to mankind.)

advertisement

Alex Mill Davie Fleece Pant - $115 Ministry of Supply We turn to MoS for smart engineering and style. The brand’s workwear is designed to sustain long commutes and hours behind the computer—often made with easy-care, sweat- and wrinkle-proof fabrics and fits, designed for heavy rotation. Zero Band Collar Tunic

. . . it has pockets.

advertisement

advertisement

Brooklyn Ankle Pant

Trouser-style in the front, stretch for days in the back. Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant - $89 Purana Wrap Sweatshirt

Likewise, this is a dual act: The front panel drapes elegantly but also attaches to a hood, ready for those deep-focus days.

advertisement

Athleta Purana Wrap Sweatshirt - $89 M.M.LaFleur A longtime capsule wardrobe champ, M.M.LaFleur launched in 2013 and since has been making modern, size-inclusive professional apparel for working women who want a wardrobe that works. Rogala Stretch Culotte

These stretchy, knit culottes offer a unique silhouette that pairs with a range of styles: silk blouse and sling-backs, chunky knit and sneakers, turtleneck and tall boots . . . the list goes on and on.

advertisement

advertisement

Aday Aday uses eco-friendly methods to create performance fabrics in work-play designs that are comfy, versatile, and fashion-forward. The pieces look minimal but can be worn in many (many) ways. Power Suit Belted Jumpsuit

Why wear a suit when you can wear a jumpsuit? Aday Power Suit Belted Jumpsuit - $250

advertisement

Like a Glove Bodysuit

This super-soft bodysuit with elbow-length sleeves and a polished crewneck is crafted from a blend of recycled materials and merino wool for all-day comfort (plus snaps at the gusset for easy on-off wear). Aday Like a Glove - $110 Everlane Timeless staples are Everlane’s thing. And its workwear is based on a similar mindset: elevated building blocks that are unfussy and easy to wear. We turn to them for workwear so breezy that it easily becomes our weekend uniform, too.

advertisement

The Dream Pant

An all-season stretchy, tailored trouser made with a cotton-modal blend. These pants include a pintuck-pleated front, flat finish, stylish hit-at-the-ankle length, and an elastic waist (nobody needs to know). Everlane Dream Pant - $78 Linen Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt

In luxurious and laidback linen, this button-front top with a notched collar and cropped cut will become your “I have nothing to wear” hero.

advertisement

Everlane Linen Short-sleeve Notch Shirt - $50 Époque Évolution The design team at this emerging brand creates small collections of work-travel-play attire that can be tied, cinched, cropped, and twisted for a multitude of looks in one garment. Bonus: Fabrics are ethically conscious and designed to be easy care. Trail Blazer

A machine-washable, slouchy, but still chic, blazer, created from wrinkle-resistant, high-stretch, bonded fabric that’s also UPF 50 for excellent UV protection, should you want to take an all-afternoon meeting in the great outdoors.