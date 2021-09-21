What it’s like to live in a 3D-printed home

Tim Shea is a resident of Community First! Village , a supportive housing project for people who previously experienced chronic homelessness. Developed by the nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes, the village is located in northeast Austin, where Shea lives in one of six 400-square-foot 3D-printed homes built by Icon , winner of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation By Design award for General Excellence, the competition’s top honors. Printed in just 24 hours and more affordably than conventionally built structures, the homes represent a faster and cheaper way to provide much needed housing—especially for vulnerable people like Shea. Here, he shares with Fast Company his experience of living in a 3D-printed home. —Nate Berg

I’m an old drug addict. Just turned 71. I’ve been in and out of prison, and moved all over the country with that lifestyle. I gave up drugs about 16 years ago and have been clean, but have been struggling. My health started going downhill, a lot from the drug use but also just from aging. I’ve got chronic arthritis in my knees and I can hardly walk. After being on the street for about three years I met a chaplain who works here at Mobile Loaves & Fishes, and he recommended that I put in an application. I got accepted and lived in an RV here for five years, and I applied to be a seed neighbor in phase two of this Community First! Village. I didn’t know that it would include a 3D-printed home, but that was the icing on the cake. I moved in a year ago, and it’s been a whirlwind and a wonderful experience. I’ve met a lot of great people, I’m living in a beautiful house, and I’ve got my kitty and my motorcycle. I couldn’t ask for a better last part of my life. Considering all I’ve been through, this has been a godsend, literally.

I hadn’t lived in what you could actually call a house in a long time. Decades. Either I was in prison or a halfway house or an apartment. So just the solidity, the experience of having that safety and security, that nice feeling of having place to go with a heavy locked door. I just feel so protected.

It’s a small home, but it is a home. It has all the features you need to have a home instead of just a house or a shelter. And the community here is a part of that. I’m close to all my neighbors. These six structures have drawn so much attention, not just to the 3D-printing element of it but the community itself. You couldn’t have found two better organizations to collaborate and come up with a way to focus on innovative answers to the major problems in this country of homelessness and drug addiction.