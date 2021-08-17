advertisement
  • 4:30 pm

This city might be the best place in America to buy a house right now if you’re worried about cost

Out of 183 metro areas analyzed by the National Association of Realtors, only Springfield, Illinois, saw a second-quarter decline in median home prices.

[Source Photo: Fourleaflover/iStock]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read
Potential homebuyers might want to consider moving to Springfield, Illinois, but for a reason completely unrelated to The Simpsons.

The National Association of Realtors analyzed 183 metro areas in the United States, and all but one of them saw year-over-year price increases in the second quarter.

Which community was it? The capital of the state nicknamed the Land of Lincoln.

Springfield had a 6.9% decline.

Compare that to cities like Austin (up 45.1%), Boise, Idaho (up 41%), and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida (up 41.9%).

The report looked at median prices of single-family homes.

Even real-estate heavy hitters had double-digit increases, such as Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California, which saw a 28.8% increase, and New York-Jersey City-White Plains, New York-New Jersey, with a 32.5% jump, and New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania, with a 28.3% hike.

The low end includes Peoria, Illinois, with a 0.2% increase and Cumberland, Maryland-West Virginia, which experienced a 4.3% jump.

