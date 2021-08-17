This city might be the best place in America to buy a house right now if you’re worried about cost

Potential homebuyers might want to consider moving to Springfield, Illinois, but for a reason completely unrelated to The Simpsons.
The National Association of Realtors analyzed 183 metro areas in the United States, and all but one of them saw year-over-year price increases in the second quarter.
Which community was it? The capital of the state nicknamed the Land of Lincoln.
Springfield had a 6.9% decline.
Compare that to cities like Austin (up 45.1%), Boise, Idaho (up 41%), and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida (up 41.9%).
The report looked at median prices of single-family homes.
Even real-estate heavy hitters had double-digit increases, such as Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California, which saw a 28.8% increase, and New York-Jersey City-White Plains, New York-New Jersey, with a 32.5% jump, and New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania, with a 28.3% hike.
The low end includes Peoria, Illinois, with a 0.2% increase and Cumberland, Maryland-West Virginia, which experienced a 4.3% jump.