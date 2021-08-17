This city might be the best place in America to buy a house right now if you’re worried about cost

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Potential homebuyers might want to consider moving to Springfield, Illinois, but for a reason completely unrelated to The Simpsons.

advertisement

advertisement

The National Association of Realtors analyzed 183 metro areas in the United States, and all but one of them saw year-over-year price increases in the second quarter. Which community was it? The capital of the state nicknamed the Land of Lincoln. Springfield had a 6.9% decline.

advertisement

advertisement

Compare that to cities like Austin (up 45.1%), Boise (up 41%), and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida (up 41.9%). The report looked at median prices of single-family homes Even real-estate heavy hitters had double-digit increases, such as Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California, which saw a 28.8% increase, and New York-Jersey City-White Plains, New York-New Jersey, with a 32.5% jump and New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania, with a 28.3% hike.

advertisement