This famous chef made her restaurants meat-free. But soon she’ll be putting ‘cell-cultured’ chicken on the menu

In 2019, Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn announced that her Bay Area restaurants would go meat-free, focusing instead on local seafood and vegetables. It was a decision based not on what her customers wanted, she said at the time, but on “what this planet needs,” citing the environmental harm that comes with animal farming and meat production. But Crenn is getting ready to put chicken back on her menu through a partnership with cultivated-meat company Upside Foods.

Based in Berkeley, California, Upside Foods has been working on cultivated meat, also called cell-cultured meat (but don’t call it lab-grown meat, CEO Uma Valeti says; it’s not made in a lab, but a production facility just like any other food) since 2015. Cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, rather than from farming and slaughtering animals. Upside (which was previously known as Memphis Meats) announced the partnership with Crenn, for which the chef will provide culinary counsel and work on recipe development. Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco will also serve Upside chicken once regulatory review is completed. “I removed meat from my menus years ago because I didn’t like the practices of factory farming—the treatment of animals, the impact on the environment,” she says via email. “Upside Foods takes factory farming out of the equation.” It’s unclear when regulatory approval will happen, but Valeti says he’s been working with the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the past few years. The cultivated-meat industry is looking for that approval to happen in the next few months, and Valeti says he wants his company to be ready to get Upside chicken to customers when it does. (In December 2020, Eat Just’s cell-cultured chicken received the world’s first regulatory approval in Singapore.)

