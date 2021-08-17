advertisement
advertisement

Afghanistan air traffic: Live flight map tracks activity around Kabul and other cities in real time

Data from Flightradar24 showed scant air traffic over the skies of Afghanistan as evacuation flights continued on a limited basis on Tuesday.

Afghanistan air traffic: Live flight map tracks activity around Kabul and other cities in real time
[Source Photo: eberhard grossgasteiger/Pexels]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Flights out of Afghanistan are still severely limited Tuesday after chaos swept through the main airport in Kabul.

advertisement

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the country, thousands of people sought to escape on outgoing military planes at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which was temporarily closed on Monday. According to CNBC, some evacuation flights have since resumed, and a small amount of commercial air traffic was scheduled to pass over the country’s airspace on Tuesday.

Flightradar24, the Stockholm-based flight-tracking platform, tweeted on Tuesday that its data showed three U.S. military aircraft within range. It also posted a live tracker map that lets you track flights in real time. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area over Afghanistan showed little activity.

Most major commercial airlines were already avoiding airspace over Afghanistan even before yesterday’s mayhem, CNN reported. Another graphic shared by Flightradar24 showed a time lapse of air traffic gradually clearing the area beginning on Sunday. 

advertisement

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life