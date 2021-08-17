Afghanistan air traffic: Live flight map tracks activity around Kabul and other cities in real time

Flights out of Afghanistan are still severely limited Tuesday after chaos swept through the main airport in Kabul.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the country, thousands of people sought to escape on outgoing military planes at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which was temporarily closed on Monday. According to CNBC, some evacuation flights have since resumed, and a small amount of commercial air traffic was scheduled to pass over the country’s airspace on Tuesday.

Flightradar24, the Stockholm-based flight-tracking platform, tweeted on Tuesday that its data showed three U.S. military aircraft within range. It also posted a live tracker map that lets you track flights in real time. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area over Afghanistan showed little activity.

Most major commercial airlines were already avoiding airspace over Afghanistan even before yesterday’s mayhem, CNN reported. Another graphic shared by Flightradar24 showed a time lapse of air traffic gradually clearing the area beginning on Sunday.