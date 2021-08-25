Winning the war for talent

Businesses succeed by attracting and retaining top talent. This is, in fact, the most important game that every company is playing. Competition for talent is the only battle that really matters. So, how do you win this fight?

A company wins the competition for talent by creating a work environment where people can be themselves. The most successful organizations establish the conditions where people feel safe to bring their full selves to work. We want people to bring all their wisdom, knowledge, and skills so that their unique experiences and abilities are recognized and even appreciated. It’s not about making sure every person is a culture fit. It’s about making the culture fit everyone.

People often think of diversity solely in terms of race. While race is certainly an important factor, there are many other differences to consider when we build a high-functioning team: language, country of origin, cultural background, sexual orientation, gender, religion, learning styles, physical ability, and parental status. If team members don’t feel confident sharing their full range of perspectives and experiences, it’s the company that loses out. Some differences are obvious, like skin color or height. But others can go unnoticed, and by failing to leverage these differences, leaders rob teams of their full potential. Imagine trying to go to market in a new country without tapping the expertise of teammates who grew up in that very region. What a waste!

Many of the things that make me unique are hard to hide, like my brown skin or how tall I am. There has never been a way for me to hide these things about myself, so I don’t even try. In fact, my philosophy is to put everything about myself on the table, whether for investors and customers or partners and employees. There are no surprises that way. More importantly, I consider my unique attributes valuable. Why hide them? I was on a panel with five gay white men and we were asked, “When did you first come out to your investors?” They each responded, “When the money was in the bank.” I was shocked.