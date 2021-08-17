What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.

But so far, T-Mobile hasn’t said much about the breach. On Monday, the self-proclaimed Un-Carrier confirmed that “unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred,” but the company hasn’t determined for itself whether any personal information is involved. Reached for comment on Tuesday, T-Mobile pointed to its existing press statement from a day earlier.

“This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency,” the statement says. “Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others.”