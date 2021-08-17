What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people.
The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
But so far, T-Mobile hasn’t said much about the breach. On Monday, the self-proclaimed Un-Carrier confirmed that “unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred,” but the company hasn’t determined for itself whether any personal information is involved. Reached for comment on Tuesday, T-Mobile pointed to its existing press statement from a day earlier.
“This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency,” the statement says. “Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others.”
In lieu of any more details, there’s not much you can do about the T-Mobile breach right now. But if you’re a T-Mobile customer, keep a few things in mind:
This isn’t T-Mobile’s first big data breach. In 2015, hackers gained access to the personal data of 15 million T-Mobile customers by targeting Experian, which handled the carrier’s credit applications. That breach also involved social security numbers, driver’s license IDs, and other personal data. Both T-Mobile and Sprint have suffered several smaller breaches since then.
Your data may be floating around already. Not to be overly fatalist about security breaches, but recall that in 2017, a hack of the credit bureau Equifax exposed the social security numbers, birthdays, and other personal details of roughly 143 million U.S. consumers.
You should always be vigilant. Regardless of what happens with T-Mobile, you should operate under the assumption that scammers can use your personal data against you, whether it’s through phishing schemes or attempted identity theft. Treat unsolicited emails or phone calls with caution, keep an eye on your financial accounts, and consider credit freezes or credit monitoring. And if you haven’t taken any precautions against SIM swapping, it’s the ideal time to do so.