You should never work on weekends unless you’re doing one thing

Her words soared across the Twittersphere, inciting thousands of reactions: “Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is to work on the weekends.”

I appreciate Beth Pickens’s phrasing a version of the same idea in Make Your Art No Matter What: Moving Beyond Creative Hurdles: Can you consider the radical proposal that even if your work never pays you, it will still be a valuable and integral part of your life, for the rest of your life? What if your art gives you life and your employment pays for that life? Work means something different to everyone, which is why Kong’s tweet was polarizing. For example, the Futur CEO Chris Do tweeted, “my wife and I can’t agree on this. Can you work hard and make sacrifices if you love the work you do? She only considers it work if you hate what you do. Therefore I haven’t been working [for] the last six years. Thoughts?” Similarly, in 1843 Magazine, Ryan Avent writes that software and IT have made the workplace much more likable. He writes about the joys of flow, collaboration, and a sense of purposeful immersion. This is probably the case in most venture capitalists and technology offices, and even for some of the people who get to work from home.

I didn’t own any equity, and I wasn’t even working that day so I missed the party. But I learned a lot, and I could easily pick up relatively well-paying freelance opportunities with that. I learned to negotiate, to price, and to write, all on the weekends. Spending less time making the same amount of money meant I could make more time to write. For most of my childhood, my schedule was packed with classes. Sunday was for going to church and attending Sunday school. Monday to Friday I went to daycare and public school. Piano class would be on Thursday, but I practiced each assigned song six times every night. Friday nights were swimming. When I stopped swimming, my parents made me play floor hockey. On Saturdays, I went to Chinese and math classes. If I wanted to watch cartoons on Saturday morning, I’d have to wake up at 6:45 a.m.—the earliest time of the week—which I did happily. I was upset cartoons didn’t start earlier and usually turned on the TV to the end credits of That ’70s Show. If I woke up even earlier than that, I would draw pictures. My parents made it clear: I was privileged to have a chance to learn. I also knew that a lot of other kids who went to my daycare had a similar schedule with different mixes of classes—ballet, guitar, violin, Kumon, martial arts, and such.

I loved books, and my parents made sure I could read plenty for fun (I would finish a book at the bookstore, and borrow a maximum of 50 books at the library). And I spent no shortage of time playing video games. But the structure and discipline my parents instilled in me was a huge asset that made earning and learning—working on the weekends—much easier than if I hadn’t had those habits. I also know that none of the habits that serve my work ethic would matter if I didn’t enjoy my work. Given my temperament, I’m just not the type of person that can grind away for 14 hours a day, thirstily seeking out drops of joy in something that makes me feel miserable. These days, I still do things that might look like work on the weekends—writing at Medium, taking notes, figuring out GPT-3, and reading, among many other things. Even after all of this, I still find myself agreeing with Kong. I would amend her tweet more carefully, by removing the vague elements and polarizing misunderstandings that made it go viral in the first place: “The best thing young people can do early in their careers is to learn skills that excite and fulfill them on the weekends.”

