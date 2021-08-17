Your Waze map will now show you restaurants that are selling discounted leftover food

More than 140 million people use the Waze app, the Google-owned GPS navigation tool for drivers, in order to avoid traffic and find the most stress-free ways to get around. Now, with a new partnership, the company hopes it can navigate that substantial user base to economical food options during their journeys, and help decrease food waste at the same time.

Waze has rolled out a new campaign with Too Good To Go, an app that allows people to buy surplus food items that would otherwise be discarded at discounted rates. The winner of this year’s World Changing Ideas award in the Apps category, Too Good To Go enables eateries to pack and sell “surprise bags” of food, either prepared meals or raw ingredients, usually at a third of the retail price. People can log into the app and reserve and pay for a bag of goods to pick up at a later scheduled time.

“The aspect of surprise is actually a great part of the experience,” says Chris Spinelli, U.S. partnerships marketing manager at Too Good To Go, and a former Waze employee, who designed the partnership along with former Waze colleague and current principal account manager Andrew Pilecki. “We don’t discriminate in the world of food waste,” he adds. “As long as it can be safely consumed, it’s good for our app.”

With Waze, that process becomes easier for commuters. Waze users are already used to seeing “pins” on their maps, which notify them of nuisances such as construction, road closures, and speed traps ahead on their routes. There are also some branded pins: “digital billboards” whereby companies can advertise their locations for drivers. Waze users will now be able to see Too Good To Go pins, displaying stores and restaurants that are giving out their leftover goods. For instance, they might see that there are treats available from La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Just Salad, Juice Press, or Auntie Annie’s. Through Waze, they’ll be able to download the Too Good To Go app, reserve a spot, and pick up the food after work—of course, using Waze to get there.