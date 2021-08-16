advertisement
Watch live: President Biden gives a speech about what’s happening in Afghanistan

Facing his worst foreign policy crisis since taking office seven months ago, President Joe Biden will address the nation on Monday afternoon.

[Photo: The White House]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Monday about the escalating crisis in Afghanistan, where mayhem and panic have erupted amid the pulling out of American forces and the swift seizing of power by the Taliban. Biden, who earlier this year ordered the full withdrawal of combat troops in advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, is cutting short a trip to Camp David to return to Washington and address the nation.

The speech comes one day after Taliban fighters took the capital city of Kabul, whose main airport spiraled into chaos early this morning as Afghans desperate to leave the country surrounded—and even clung to—outgoing U.S. military aircraft.

Biden, now facing his biggest foreign policy crisis since taking office seven months ago, is expected to deliver his remarks at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the speech live on the White House YouTube page, which is also embedded below.

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

