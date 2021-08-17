The one thing you should always do when you ask for career advice

My cohost on Hit The Ground Running, social media editor Christina Royster, and I both took winding paths to working at a magazine. She started out as a graphic designer and I spent some time at a public affairs and political consulting firm after I graduated.

So to get some advice on how to enter new industries, we spoke to Olivia Perez, who began her career as a blogger on her site Friend of A Friend and an employee at Glossier and Moda Operandi. In 2019, she expanded into podcasting launching the Friend of A Friend podcast. On her show she asks people like Hunter Harris, Shira Haas, and Ian Somerhalder about their careers and lives.

Perez talked through her early career transitions and gave us some advice on asking for help. “I get a lot of DMs through Instagram asking for advice. I always say, be as specific as possible (with the ask) and always ask for a call,” she says. “The messages that I get that are like, “Hey, I’m starting a new podcast and would love some help with equipment”, [are good] because a specific ask can help me gauge how I can be helpful.”

While it may look like her transition was effortless, Perez tells us it wasn’t always easy. “I won’t lie. Your early 20s are messy. You are trying a million different things and literally throwing pasta at the wall to see what sticks.”