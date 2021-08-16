Shrimp recall includes Whole Foods and Target after multi-state salmonella outbreak

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Don’t put another shrimp on the barbie.

As you fire up your grill—or down a shrimp cocktail poolside or treat yourself to takeout sushi—make sure the curly crustacean you choose isn’t Avanti Frozen Foods of India. The company recalled various types of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp in June due to reports of salmonella-related illness, and on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the company to expand its recall. And on Saturday, sushi shrimp was recalled in northern California, specifically certain Genji Sushi sold at Whole Foods Market stores and some Mai Sushi sold at Target stores and New Leaf Community Market stores.

The initial Avanti recall included Chicken of the Sea, Censea, 365, and Meijer brands, while the updated one has Food Lion, Hannaford, Nature’s Promise, and Ahold among others on the affected list. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are asked not to eat, sell, or serve the impacted products on the FDA’s list. The frozen shrimp was distributed across the United States between November and May. Nine cases of salmonella-related illness were related to the cooked shrimp, according to the FDA. Three people were hospitalized and no one died. The last incident was on July 17. There were four cases in Nevada, two each in Arizona and Michigan, and one in Rhode Island.

“The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations,” the agency says of Avanti. Salmonella cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of this bacteria infection usually include diarrhea (possibly bloody), fever, and muscle cramps, but some also report nausea, vomiting, or headaches. The symptoms tend to start within six hours to six days after a person is infected and then last four to seven days.

