How to help Afghanistan: Things you can do right now for a country in crisis

The fast-moving situation in Afghanistan looks increasingly grim. Taliban fighters have taken Kabul. The Afghan president has fled the country. Panic and chaos are unfolding at Kabul’s international airport. As U.S.-led forces withdraw from Afghanistan after two decades, they leave behind a country in the throes of a political and humanitarian crisis. If you’re looking for ways to help, we’ve rounded up some resources below.
- International Committee of the Red Cross: In an update last week, the ICRC said it has treated more than 4,000 people wounded by weapons in Afghanistan since the beginning of August. On Twitter Monday, it reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan and vowed not to reduce its presence in the country. Learn how to offer your support here.
- Women for Women International: This group has launched an emergency campaign to help Afghan women and says it’s monitoring the situation on the ground. You can support its efforts here.
- Afghanaid: This group, headquartered in London, is providing emergency services in Afghanistan. You can follow its updates on Instagram and support its efforts here.
- Save the Children: This group is providing aid to displaced families, although it warns that “some areas are inaccessible to humanitarians.” It estimates that 800,000 children have been displaced in the last two months. You can learn more here.
- If you’re in Canada: “The Conference of Defence Associations and the CDA Institute are seeking 1,000 volunteers . . . to welcome and help integrate Afghans who served alongside the Canadian Armed Forces.” Learn how you can get involved here.
- If you’re in the D.C. area: Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area is looking for volunteers to help assist resettled Afghans (as highlighted in this Twitter thread). Learn more here.
- Other local volunteer opportunities: Also from the above thread, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is looking for volunteers to assist resettled Afghans in Seattle, Houston, and Fort Worth, in addition to the D.C. area. More info here.
This story is developing . . .