  • 8:30 am

7-Eleven will now deliver booze and Slurpees to your door

And use this promo code to get $7.11 (of course) off your first order.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Food and grocery delivery services boomed during the pandemic as our purchase habits and expectations changed. And now 7-Eleven is getting in on the home delivery trend by launching a pilot program in select states that will see beer, wine, and even Slurpees delivered to your door within 30 to 60 minutes.

The company has announced a collaboration with Minibar Delivery, an independent marketplace for alcohol delivery, that will see select stores in Florida, Texas, and Virginia offer beer and wine delivery direct to customers’ homes. In addition to alcoholic beverages, the new pilot program will also allow 7-Eleven customers to order snack hits such as Slurpees, Big Bite hot dogs, chips, and pizza.

7-Eleven says 600 stores will take part in its alcohol delivery pilot. That includes stores in Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Miami, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, and Alexandria, with additional markets to come later this year. Alcoholic deliveries will, of course, be limited to those 21 years old and above.

If you live in one of the markets the pilot program is rolling out in, you can order from your local 7-Eleven via the Minibar Delivery’s app (iOS/Android) or on the web at www.minibardelivery.com. And if it’s your first order from 7-Eleven, you can get $7.11 off your first purchase by using the promo code 7ELEVEN when you checkout.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

