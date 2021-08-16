How newspaper front pages around the world covered the fall of Afghanistan

Yesterday much of the world looked on in horror as the Taliban took the Afghan capital of Kabul and with it, control of the entire country. The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan took little more than a week after U.S. forces withdrew from the country after two long decades.
The consequences for the Afghan people will be immediate. As for the rest of the world? Many are predicting that a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan could once again become a hotbed of terrorist activity that could see plots of the scale of 9/11 happen again.
While governments around the world are still rushing to digest what Afghanistan’s fall means from a geopolitical perspective, here’s how newspapers around the globe have already covered the fall of Afghanistan.
Tomorrow’s USA TODAY front page is hard to look at.
For 18 of the 20 years of America’s war in Afghanistan, I was a reporter and editor in a military town.
We covered every angle of the post-9/11 war on terror, particularly its toll in lives.
Today was heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/zarLP5yrIj
— Matt Leclercq (@Matt_Leclercq) August 15, 2021
Tomorrow's @nytimes Front Page. #Taliban #Afghanistan #Kabul #Afghanishtan #KabulAirlift #20years pic.twitter.com/6YNBPsabK5
— Rohit Sharma (@DcWalaDesi) August 16, 2021
Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/nuCO0ciOnY pic.twitter.com/kqDphtG4qq
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 16, 2021
Los Angeles Times
Published in Los Angeles, Calif. USAhttps://t.co/XDnpuaVG45
Post date : 16/8/2021 14:30:54 pic.twitter.com/Lvb17dMfHI
— News Front Page (@News_FrontPage) August 16, 2021
Just published: front page of the Financial Times international edition Monday August 16 https://t.co/gjMXJnkUDW pic.twitter.com/8OtCuKAY5E
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 15, 2021
Happy day, readers! Please enjoy today's front page. Read all these stories on https://t.co/qUf46kEbMt. Enjoy ad-free reading with Premium Plus: https://t.co/WBVBBe4Zt3. pic.twitter.com/KBwQqi6wVI
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 16, 2021
Today's front page signals the end of the 20-year Western experiment to remake #Afghanistan.
On Sunday, the Taliban swept into Kabul after the government collapsed and the country's embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners. pic.twitter.com/AWQo1chb6m
— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) August 15, 2021
Tomorrow's front page:
Kabul falls: US military admits “there was no assessment pessimistic enough’
You can't buy a revolution, but you can subscribe to the only paper that's fighting for one: https://t.co/hxrtOVmwoD pic.twitter.com/C90hCwfuDu
— davo (@davo_shire) August 16, 2021
Our Front Page splash today "Triumphant Taliban take Kabul as president flees". Islamists demand 'absolute power'. With @scribblercat @Charlie_Faulk & @hzeffman #Kabul #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/ytHfNObwiy
— Haroon Janjua (@JanjuaHaroon) August 16, 2021
#FrontPage today: Taliban assume total control of Afghanistan; India unveils $1.35tr infrastructure plan; Burns, tears as Beirut medics treat fuel blast victims; 100-day plan to boost Emirati jobs in private sector… For more latest news check: https://t.co/js8VOvuhFF pic.twitter.com/f3tiubVarD
— Gulf News (@gulf_news) August 16, 2021
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'The West flees as Kabul falls to Taliban'#Kabul #Afghanistan #Taliban #KabulHasFallen #طالبان pic.twitter.com/glNQKQGcW8
— پاکستان اردو نیوز (@sb_qureshii) August 15, 2021
Vatan-e Emrooz blames the US for the Taliban’s expansion in Afghanistan with its front page: “The United States of Taliban” pic.twitter.com/B0LCzV6S0v
— Omer Carmi (@CarmiOmer) August 14, 2021
Here's the @guardian front page, for Monday 16 August 2021. #Kabul #Afghanistan #Talibans pic.twitter.com/v2xDmE3tWV
— Illia Djadi (@idjadi) August 15, 2021
Front page of Daily Mail "After 20 years, Afghanistan abandoned in days" "what the hell did they all die for?" pic.twitter.com/wmngBukOat
— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 15, 2021
Monday front page of Arab News says it all. pic.twitter.com/axTEggVcpK
— Adam Fitzgerald (@_AdamFitzgerald) August 16, 2021
Good morning! Here’s today’s front page and headlines: pic.twitter.com/lJdelUI0Zy
— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 16, 2021
It took 20 years to change front page story @washingtonpost #Kabul #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/eqMuSfQaZM
— Nasir Mehmood Kiyani (@NM_Kiyani) August 16, 2021