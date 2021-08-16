advertisement
How newspaper front pages around the world covered the fall of Afghanistan

From ‘It’s Over’ to the ‘Graveyard of Empires,’ the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban consumes front-page headlines across the globe.

[Photo: Getty]
By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read
Yesterday much of the world looked on in horror as the Taliban took the Afghan capital of Kabul and with it, control of the entire country. The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan took little more than a week after U.S. forces withdrew from the country after two long decades.

The consequences for the Afghan people will be immediate. As for the rest of the world? Many are predicting that a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan could once again become a hotbed of terrorist activity that could see plots of the scale of 9/11 happen again.

While governments around the world are still rushing to digest what Afghanistan’s fall means from a geopolitical perspective, here’s how newspapers around the globe have already covered the fall of Afghanistan.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

