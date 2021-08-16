How newspaper front pages around the world covered the fall of Afghanistan

Yesterday much of the world looked on in horror as the Taliban took the Afghan capital of Kabul and with it, control of the entire country. The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan took little more than a week after U.S. forces withdrew from the country after two long decades.

The consequences for the Afghan people will be immediate. As for the rest of the world? Many are predicting that a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan could once again become a hotbed of terrorist activity that could see plots of the scale of 9/11 happen again.

While governments around the world are still rushing to digest what Afghanistan’s fall means from a geopolitical perspective, here’s how newspapers around the globe have already covered the fall of Afghanistan.