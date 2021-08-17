Disrupting from within

Last year, five newly hired engineers and data scientists at FIS decided to band together to compete in InnovateIN48, the fintech company’s annual internal hackathon. Members of a new artificial intelligence (AI) team at FIS, they came up with a way to use natural language processing to improve the customer-service process. Their product, Intelligent Ticket Advisor, now has a patent pending and is being incorporated into FIS’s customer-service platforms.

That’s not a bad outcome for an invention that lost early in the hackathon. But thanks to strong internal support and a culture that fosters innovation, Intelligent Ticket Advisor is now ready for prime time. Bruce Lowthers, president of FIS, credits the firm’s chairman and CEO, Gary Norcross, for inspiring innovation at the company. “When Gary became CEO in 2015, he spearheaded this thought of transforming the company and creating opportunity for our employees,” Lowthers says.

One of Norcross’s first initiatives involved consolidating FIS’s data centers around the world and moving the company’s substantial data-processing operations to the cloud. Today, FIS has vastly simplified its network and moved the majority of its processing to the cloud, while continually developing and implementing new products. It’s for these reasons that FIS has been named one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators.

A FOUNDATION FOR INNOVATION

In 2020, FIS launched a venture-capital arm, FIS Ventures, aiming to invest $150 million in fintech startups by 2023. The company also operates the FIS Fintech Accelerator, an annual program supporting startups that have promising technology. The idea, Lowthers says, is for FIS to intentionally disrupt itself from within. “It’s been fun to watch these ideas emerge, like real-time payments, big-data initiatives, and banking as a service,” Lowthers says. “These are big concepts that will help us position ourselves for the next decade.”