Finding inspiration on the front lines

It’s not easy being a frontline customer-service agent these days. Consumers have all kinds of questions about products, services, deliveries, promotions and more—and they expect to have them answered quickly, seamlessly, and accurately.

While providing a great customer experience is the ultimate goal in every interaction, it’s not always as straightforward as it seems. Such was the case for some employees at TELUS International, an organization that designs, builds, and delivers digital solutions to enhance the customer experience of global brands. While supporting a U.S.-based delivery-services client, team members kept encountering roadblocks. The problem? The client’s existing knowledge base—the system for storing and retrieving information— was clunky and difficult to navigate.

Instead of making do, TELUS International employees took a proactive approach to address the issue, developing an AI-powered chatbot called Agent Assist to help them more easily access information from the client to answer customers’ inquiries. Agent Assist is just one example of how TELUS International relies on input from its frontline employees to drive innovation—and one reason the company has earned a place on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. “We believe our frontline team members are the heroes of this organization,” says Marilyn Tyfting, the company’s chief corporate officer.

A HANDS-ON APPROACH

TELUS International uses several strategies to capture innovative ideas from frontline employees across the organization. For example, as part of monthly and quarterly reviews, team members submit ideas for improving or automating services. Employees can also leverage an internal platform to share ideas, contribute to the development process, and provide feedback to continuously refine them.