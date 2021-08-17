Last year, a conversation between Klick Health Vice President Yan Fossat and his wife, an operating room nurse at a Toronto hospital, kickstarted a warp-speed innovation exercise. The problem: The process of intubating COVID-19 patients can lead to dangerous airborne virus particles. A Taiwanese physician had developed a simple box to contain those particles, but no model existed that would meet requirements for use in North American hospitals. Fossat brought up the issue to his colleagues at Klick, which helps life-sciences companies bring their ideas—for new treatments, medical devices, etc.—to market.

Peter Flaschner was one of those colleagues. Flaschner, Klick’s managing director of brand experience, was working closely with a vendor to develop plexiglass housing for a unique marketing mailer. He thought the material would be perfect for designing this new intubation box. “All it took was one phone call to connect Yan and our partner on the manufacturing side to get this going,” Flaschner says. “Later that day, we had switched into development of the box itself.”

Over the next few days, a small team at Klick worked with the hospital’s chief of anesthesia to refine the design and create a prototype. And just a few days later, the team had created a website and developed a platform to begin fulfilling requests from other hospitals. “We could connect the more hardcore innovation aspect with the marketing and logistics aspects,” Flaschner says. “We have all of that under one roof as part of our day-today work, so we were able to pivot very quickly to deliver on that opportunity.”

Klick’s fast-paced innovation process led to the donation of nearly 1,500 intubation boxes to hospitals across North America. It’s what Klick calls “science at the speed of business,” and is a key reason the company again earned a spot on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.